Norman neighborhood upset after Fox found shot to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents in a Norman neighborhood are upset over a well-known fox is found dead.

A local veterinarian believes the animal died after being shot in the eye at point-blank range by a BB gun.

Joshua Landis says the red fox was like a neighborhood pet.

Everyone knew him and he would run around a nearby field everyday. So, when Landis found him dead, he was shocked.

"I just thought, who would do this," said Landis.

He says he just saw the fox the day before too.

"I had seen this beautiful fox come down the driveway and every day he comes by," said Landis."It`s a ritual."

Landis and the entire neighborhood already miss him.

"My heart sank because I had got so attached to him," said Landis. "He would come and run by the house each day, frolic in the field, run after squirrels and was playful like any pup."

Landis called Dr. Joe Carter, a Veterinarian and member of the Norman City Council to do a necropsy, an autopsy on animals, on the fox and find out exactly what happened.

"It had a single shot right into its head right above its left eye that went in and out the bottom of the skull that was an immediate through and through shot," said Carter. "The size of the entry wound is perfect for a steel BB shot, a single BB shot, a high powered a BB shot."

The animal being shot and killed is not the only upsetting issue to area residents.

Norman law prohibits anyone from shooting a firearm, including BB guns, within city limits. It also outlaws killing animals with them.

Landis hopes whoever killed the fox learns a lesson.

"It`s important to talk to your kids if you're going to give them a gun like this about not shooting the wildlife and making sure they have targets to shoot at and understand that this can easily kill an animal," said Landis.

Landis says, they still see a couple of other foxes around the neighborhood, as well as other wildlife.

He hopes no other animals are needlessly harmed and advises others to leave wildlife alone.