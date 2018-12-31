OKC police body camera video shows arrest of men caught with meth, explosive devices

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a close look at tense, but important arrests made by Oklahoma City police.

Authorities arrested two men after they were caught with a significant amount of meth and explosive devices near Southwest 59th and Douglas.

In the video, you can hear officers talking to Todd Furra. He and his passenger Christopher Lynch had just been pulled over for some strange behavior on the road.

“Roll forward and stop and roll forward and stop and nobody would get in or out of the vehicle,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

But what they would discover next would be even more strange – and very dangerous.

Officers found knives and volatile blasting caps – often used as detonators for large explosive devices.

The bomb squad had to be called in to handle those.

After officers discovered a syringe, Furra admits he’s hiding meth as well.

“Now I’m a grown man that has to stick my hand down the pants of another grown man because he makes stupid decisions,” the arresting officer said.

“Number 1, these guys don’t really need to be in possession of blasting caps,” Knight said. “There’s no reason for them to have those. Number 2, significant quantity of drugs that are now off the streets.”

In total, officers confiscated 49 grams of meth during the traffic stop.

Both Furra and Lynch were booked into jail on a charge of possession of explosive devices.

Furra was also booked in on several drug charges.