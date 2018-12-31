Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Jim Reese resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Jim Reese has announced his resignation.

In a letter to Governor Mary Fallin, Reese says he is grateful for the opportunity to serve Oklahomans and thanks Fallin for her service.

Reese was appointed by Fallin as the Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture and sworn into office on January 10, 2011.

He continues on saying in part, “Commissioners of the Land Office provided 40 percent more revenue to Oklahoma schools than any previous eight-year period. We also invested in water and soil conservation practices, which have made properties more valuable.”

“On December 31, 2018, I am resigning from state service and my position as Secretary of Agriculture, Commissioner of Agriculture, and President of the State Board of Agriculture. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of this great state.”