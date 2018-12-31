Oklahoma State involved in back-and-forth battle with Missouri in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was a dreary, rainy day in Memphis, Tennessee when two former Big 12 foes faced each other again in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys kicked off against the 23rd ranked Missouri Tigers inside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The 8-4 Tigers were nine-point favorites in the game over the Cowboys.

Quarterback Taylor Cornelius was sacked on the first offensive play of the game for the Cowboys. The hit by Terry Beckner, Jr. caused a fumble, but OSU recovered. Following that play, Cornelius completed several passes for first downs and led the Pokes across the field.

Cornelius completed a 30-yard pass to wide receiver Dillon Stoner, who was able to run it into the end zone for the first score of the game. OSU led 7-0 with over nine minutes left in the first quarter.

When Missouri got the ball again, OSU’s defense was ready. They were able to stop running back Tyler Badie for a loss. The very next play, Cowboys cornerback Rodarius Williams was flagged for targeting when he hit Badie immediately as the ball reached him. Williams was then disqualified from the game.

After Williams was taken out of the game, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock threw a 58 yard pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Hall, which brought the ball down to the six yard line. OSU’s defense was able to stop several running plays, and broke up a pass. The Tigers were forced to settle on a field goal, bringing the score to 7-3.

Throughout the first quarter, the Cowboys struggled to establish the run. However, it wasn’t needed as Cornelius was able to complete passes to a variety of receivers and maintain the lead.

On Missouri’s first possession of the second quarter, Lock handed off the ball to runningback Larry Roundtree III, who went 30 yards for a first down. He was eventually tracked down from behind by cornerback Kemah Siverand.

After the big run, Mizzou was able to move the chains several times with a few short passes and runs. As the Tigers got close to the red zone, they turned to Roundtree, who was able to continue to get first downs even after contact with defensive players.

Lock was then able to complete a pass to wide receiver Dominic Gicinto, who was wide open in the back of the end zone for Missouri’s first touchdown of the game. The Tigers took the lead in the middle of the second quarter with a 10-7 score.

On the first play after the kick, OSU runningback Chuba Hubbard was able to run across the 50 yard line before being stopped. The Cowboys looked like they wouldn’t be able to capitalize on the play, but caught a break when Missouri’s DeMarkus Acy was called for holding, which gave them a first down on the 19 yard line.

The pocket collapsed around OSU quarterback Taylor Cornelius, who was forced to keep it and ran for the first down. He was able to reach the first down marker with a major block by wide receiver Tracin Wallace. The next play, Cornelius completed a touchdown pass to Tyron Johnson to regain the lead 14-10 with five minutes left in the half.

The Tigers weren’t done, yet. In fact, it took only five plays for the Tigers to march 75 yards down the field to take over the lead.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock threw a 25 yard pass to wide receiver Dominic Gicinto, who was brought down by OSU safety Kolby Peel at the OSU 44 yard line. Roundtree was able to pull off a 23 yard run to the 21 yard line. Lock was then able to complete a 16 yard touchdown pass to tight end Kendall Blanton. Missouri missed the extra point to retake the lead with a score of 16-14.

The teams went into the locker room at halftime with Missouri leading 16-14.