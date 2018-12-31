× OSBI: Investigation underway following fatal Seminole shooting

SEMINOLE, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Seminole that left one man dead.

On December 29, at around 1:53 p.m., Seminole police received a 911 call of a shooting that happened near North Timmons St. and W Wilson Ave. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist Seminole police in the investigation.

The resident, Curtis Kasinger, 33, reported he shot Jarvis Berry, 31, during an altercation. Berry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kasinger was arrested and booked into the Seminole County jail for second-degree murder.

The medical examiner will determine Berry’s cause and manner of death.

Once the investigation is complete, a report will be given to the Seminole County District Attorney’s Office.