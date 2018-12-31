OSU’s Mike Gundy responds to report of Mike Yurcich heading to Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – As the Oklahoma State Cowboys were in a back-and-forth battle with the Missouri Tigers in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, rumors began spreading about OSU offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

‘Go Pokes’ reports that Yurcich was offered the offensive coordinator position at the University of Tennessee and that his office at Oklahoma State was completely cleaned out.

Following the OSU win at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, OSU head coach Mike Gundy was asked about the report.

“I’ve got no idea what his office looks like to be honest with you, I mean, seriously. I don’t know. Let’s just stick with the bowl right now. These guys have played a great game. I know you gotta do your job, but let’s just stay with the bowl performance and everything going on here right now,” Gundy said.