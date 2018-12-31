× Police out in force on New Year’s Eve to keep roadways safe

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – As you step out to ring in 2019, know that officers are out in force, keeping an eye out for intoxicated drivers, especially around opening night downtown.

Beyond the metro — state troopers will have saturation patrols and check points.

“We really encourage everybody not to drink and drive, or take any type of intoxicants and drive,”said Capt. Bo Mathews with Oklahoma City Police. “It slows down your reaction speed and there’s always the chance you can have a wreck and kill yourself or kill someone else.”

Officials say in 2017, 656 people were killed in crashes in Oklahoma; almost half of those (324) were killed in drug/alcohol-related crashes. This is up from 43 percent killed in drug/alcohol-related crashes in 2016 in Oklahoma.

Multiple agencies statewide are signed up for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign as well. As a part of the “Drive Sober” campaign, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO) is offering a $10 off Uber coupon for anyone who will use it. Find that code here.

Officials saw if you are going to drink, get a designated driver, plan to take an Uber/Lyft, or even use to the OKC Streetcar, which is free to ride until two in the morning.