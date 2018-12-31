× Police searching for suspect accused of shooting through drive-thru window at SW OKC Taco Bell

OKLAHOMA CITY – A search is underway for a suspect accused of shooting through the drive-thru window at metro Taco Bell after he allegedly didn’t get the sauce he wanted.

Officials responded to the scene near SW 59th and Penn around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police tell News 4 a black male fired two shots into the drive-thru window because he did not get the hot sauce he wanted.

The employees inside the business locked themselves inside a restroom and called 911.

No one was injured in the incident.

Authorities are still investigating and have not released any other details.