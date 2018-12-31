× Pops location in Nichols Hills closes

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular restaurant in northwest Oklahoma City has closed.

According to a post on the Pops Nichols Hills Facebook page, the location at 6447 Avondale Dr. is officially closed.

“The Pops Nichols Hills location is officially closed. We want to take a moment to thank all of the incredible employees and patrons we’ve had over the years. As a local business, we’ve loved being a part of this community and look forward to continuing to serve you all at the iconic Arcadia Pops location. We hope to see you and your family on historic Route 66 soon.”

Pops on Route 66 is located at 660 OK-66 in Arcadia, Oklahoma.