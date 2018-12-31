Preparations underway for New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Preparations for the New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Oklahoma City are underway!

The Arts Council and hundreds of volunteers have been hard at work preparing for a night full of music, food, fireworks - and ringing in 2019.

The day starts with the festive Finale 5K race at 3 p.m. and then Finale Alley opens at 7 p.m.

There will be face painting for the kids, food trucks, and, for the first time, adults 21 and up can enjoy win beer and champagne in the tent facing the Finale Stage.

Advanced wristbands are available for purchase at MidFirst Bank locations and 7-Eleven stores across Oklahoma City and online here. $10 wristbands will be available to purchase on the night of at sales locations across the event grounds. Kids ages 5 and under are free. Wristbands will need to be purchased for events inside venues, such as the Civic Center's Hall of Mirrors, etc. Outdoor activities are free.

All of these events lead up to the ball of light raised at midnight along with a fireworks extravaganza.

"We're excited to have Mayor Holt. It's the first time in a long time we've had the mayor there, so he'll bring the countdown, count us all the way down to the stroke of midnight," said Kindt Myers, Opening Night Co-Chair.

"Just seeing all these people from Oklahoma City and surrounding areas come together and open a new year and the sense of community, it's really rewarding for us," said Rachael Crawford, Opening Night Co-Chair.

Parking is available in lots and garages located throughout the downtown area and within walking distance of the performance sites.

Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Or, have a designated driver.

Do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance.

