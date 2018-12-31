× Woman, children escape house fire in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. – A woman and her children are safe after escaping a house fire in Bethany.

Firefighters responded to the scene near NW 32nd and Council around 2 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the woman saw the fire from a hallway and then grabbed her children and escaped from the home. Nobody was injured, however, a dog did die in the incident.

The cause of the fire, which started in the living room, is still under investigation.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist the family.