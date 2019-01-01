× Fire destroys N.W. OKC home early New Year’s morning

OKLAHOMA CITY – Just a few hours into 2019, a fire destroyed a home near N.W. 2nd and Villa.

It happened around two a.m. on Tuesday.

“I just come home and this is what I look at,” Terrance Logan said, referencing his home that was destroyed by flames on New Year’s Day.

“We have fire showing out of the front door and both sides. One side did have exposure threatened. We got a line in place to protect that exposure,” Major Derrick Kiel with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said.

The large flames forced fire crews to battle the flames from outside the home until the fire was contained.

“Initiated an aggressive defensive attack and once we got the fire knocked back, we transitioned into interior operations,” Kiel said.

Unfortunately, Logan’s home is a total loss.

“Some piece of sh** set my house on fire,” Logan told our crew on scene.

While Logan suspects arson, the official cause is still under investigation.

Even though he lost everything he owns, Logan said he’s still feeling blessed on this New Year’s Day.

“Just glad I wasn’t in there though and that nobody was hurt,” Logan said. “God is good.”

Logan said he did not have smoke alarms or insurance.

