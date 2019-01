× Former Kingfisher Standout Turning Pro

Former Kingfisher High School standout Jace Sternberger announced Tuesday he will bypass his final year of college eligibility and enter his name in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sternberger was a consensus All-American as a tight end at Texas A&M this season.

It was his first year with the Aggies after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, Oklahoma.