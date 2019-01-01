Miraculous discovery, baby found alive in freezing temps after building collapse

MOSCOW – Russian rescue crews have pulled an 11-month old infant from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building.

The child is in extremely serious condition after spending 35 hours in freezing temperatures and suffers from fractures, a head injury, and hypothermia.

Officials have found two more bodies at the site bringing the death toll to nine.

More than 30 people who lived in the building have not been accounted for in the disaster in the city located 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Moscow.

The building’s pre-dawn collapse on Monday came after an explosion that was believed to have been caused by a gas leak.