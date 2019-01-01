× OU Announces Contract Extension, Raise for Lincoln Riley

The University of Oklahoma opened the new year by announcing they have reached an agreement in principle for a contract extension and salary increase for head football coach Lincoln Riley.

The terms of the contract are being finalized and will have to be approved by the OU Board of Regents when they meet later this month.

OU issued a statement on Tuesday with comments from school president James Gallogly, athletic director Joe Castiglione, and Riley.

“We felt it important to extend and amend Lincoln’s contract at this time as we want him at the University of Oklahoma for a long time,” said Gallogly. “He is a great coach and role model for our student-athletes. His record of success speaks for itself.

“Lincoln is also the right representative for our university in such a high-profile position. I am proud to work with him and anxious to support him as he takes our program into the future.”

“We’re obviously appreciative of what’s already been accomplished in such a short time, but strengthening our relationship with Lincoln is also important as we collectively focus on the larger goals of our program,” said Castiglione. “He has proven to be one of the most innovative minds in the game today as well as a very successful leader for his student-athletes. His remarkable ascent as one of the most outstanding football coaches in America is grounded in creating the right environment for developing the best growth opportunities for all of his players. The incredible level of achievement and energy around our program all point to a very bright future under his leadership.

“Moreover, Lincoln and Caitlin are tremendous assets to our campus and state. Their representation of OU and contributions to several causes reflect a personal quality that all of us appreciate.”

Said Riley, “My family and I are very appreciative of the support the University of Oklahoma has shown. We’re thankful for the relationships we have with President Gallogly, Joe Castiglione, the OU Board of Regents and the entire Norman community. This has been a great home for us. We’ve had a great start and we’re excited for many more great years in the future.”

In two seasons as OU head coach, Riley is 24-4 with two Big 12 championships and two appearances in the College Football Playoff, with the OU quarterback winning the Heisman Trophy both seasons, Baker Mayfield in 2017 and Kyler Murray in 2018.