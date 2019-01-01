× OU Offensive Lineman Turning Pro

Oklahoma tackle Cody Ford announced Tuesday he will bypass his final year of eligibility and enter his name in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ford was a first team All-Big 12 pick this past season and was part of the Sooner offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top offensive line.

Ford was redshirted in 2015 and played three seasons for the Sooners, playing in only three games as a freshman in 2016 after breaking his leg against Ohio State.