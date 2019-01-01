× Police: 70-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting teen at movie theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 70-year-old man is accused of groping a 14-year-old girl at the Tinsletown movie theater.

Dwight George Sulc, 70, was booked on one felony count of Lewd Acts With A Child Under 16.

On Saturday evening, police were called to the theater on 6001 N Martin Luther King Ave. regarding a sexual assault on a minor. According to the police report, Sulc brought two sisters to the movie theater. According to MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department, the victim had been cleaning Sulc’s house.

“While they’re sitting in the movie theater, he reached over, groped her, touched her inappropriately. She told him to stop. Police ended up being notified,” MSgt. Knight said. “They interviewed him, interviewed the witnesses, they also called the mother of the victim. Spoke with her. She indicated that she was one of the people who also cleaned his house for a while. She had had some type of falling out with him, but the two girls continued to work for him.”

We’re told Sulc remains in jail as of Tuesday. Bond has been set for $15,000.

“There was also mention that he was always taking photographs of them. There’s no indication at this time that those photographs were of lewd or lascivious nature, but we know he was photographing them quite often while they were cleaning his house,” Knight said.