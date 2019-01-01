× Report: Mike Yurcich Moving from One OSU to Another

ESPN reported Tuesday Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is expected to join the coaching staff at Ohio State.

The report says it’s not known what Yurcich’s title will be, but he’s expected to be involved coaching quarterbacks.

Yurcich is 43 and has been at OSU for six seasons.

Yurcich is from the Cleveland area, so it’s a return to his home state.

The report says former OSU offensive coordinator Todd Monken is a candidate to replace Yurcich, but Monken is getting interest from NFL teams as well.

North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell is also mentioned as a possible replacement for Yurcich.