2 recovering after being hit by ambulance while on bike in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people are recovering after being hit by an ambulance while they were on a bicycle. It happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at S.E. 29th and Durland.

“It appears the ambulance was westbound on 29th Street when, for whatever reason, the bicycle carrying two adults simply rode right out into the path of the ambulance,” said Gary Knight with Oklahoma City police.

Brian Flicet often rides his bike in the area.

“Pretty much careless,” Filcet said. “You know, they’re not watching or looking out for people on bikes or even walking. I mean, what else? The ambulance could have hit another vehicle and injured two other people. You never know.”

Two more ambulances arrived on the scene and took both victims to the hospital, and they are expected to be okay.

Police said the driver of the ambulance tried to avoid the people on the bicycle by swerving but it didn’t work.

EMSA told New 4 that the ambulance crew involved in the accident have been drug tested according to policy and it doesn’t appear to be the driver’s fault.