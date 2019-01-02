Deputies: Missing Ottawa County man hasn’t been seen since Dec. 26

MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Ottawa County are searching for an Oklahoma man who hasn’t been seen since late last month.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 61-year-old Mark Rogers.

Investigators say Rogers was last seen on Dec. 26 after he was dropped off in Langley.

At the time, he was wearing jeans, a flannel shirt, a black jacket and possibly an OU hat.

Mayes County deputies are checking with Langley businesses to see if there has been any sign of Rogers in the area in the past few days.

If you have any information on Rogers’ whereabouts, call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 542-2806.