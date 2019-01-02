Dozens of employees evacuated after gas line cut in NE Oklahoma City

Posted 12:24 pm, January 2, 2019, by , Updated at 12:30PM, January 2, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dozens of employees were evacuated after a gas line was cut in northeast Oklahoma City.

ONG and emergency crews responded to the scene near NE 10th and Oklahoma Ave. Wednesday around 12:15 p.m.

Fire officials say the gas line was cut and approximately 50 employees in the area were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials are still investigating.