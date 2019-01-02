Dozens of employees evacuated after gas line cut in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dozens of employees were evacuated after a gas line was cut in northeast Oklahoma City.
ONG and emergency crews responded to the scene near NE 10th and Oklahoma Ave. Wednesday around 12:15 p.m.
Fire officials say the gas line was cut and approximately 50 employees in the area were evacuated.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials are still investigating.
