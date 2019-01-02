× Fire engine involved in accident in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of an accident involving a fire engine on Midwest Boulevard and NE 63rd.

Authorities have closed southbound Midwest Blvd. at 63rd due to the wreck.

The engine was responding to a different accident at the scene.

While they were responding, a compact vehicle slid and hit the rear of the engine.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

While first responders were taking care of the two vehicle crash and the fire engine crash, another car wrecked on the northbound side of Midwest Boulevard.

A total of five vehicles and three accidents occured.