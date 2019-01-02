Freezing rain, sleet reported across the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY- Sleet and freezing rain are already falling across parts of the metro, but city street crews say they are prepared for another winter storm.

Officials say Oklahoma City street crews are prepared to clear the city’s snow routes if ice or snow affects driving conditions in the next few days.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say they have already responded to six vehicle accidents since the storm began moving through the area.

On Wednesday, crews pre-treated bridges and overpasses along the snow routes in preparation of precipitation.

Slick spots are already being reported in eastern Oklahoma as freezing rain continues in that area as well.

Driving safety tips

Use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.

Remember that posted speed limits are only to be followed during ideal weather conditions. Slow down while driving on snow or ice.

Give salt trucks plenty of room – stay at least 100 feet behind them so salt won’t get thrown on your car.

Plan ahead by getting up and leaving the house earlier.

Keep at least a three-car distance from the car in front of you

Steer and brake more slowly than usual.

Keep warm shoes and clothes in your car.

Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before setting out.

Proceed carefully through intersections.

Have a plan if you slide off the road – who are you going to call?

Don’t use your automatic speed control.