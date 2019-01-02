Girl Scouts debuting new cookie in some markets across the country

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many people are trying to lose weight in the new year, the cookie season for the Girl Scouts is kicking off to add a bit of temptation to the already tough task.

In addition to the classic favorites, the Girl Scouts are also debuting a new cookie- caramel chocolate chip.

“Rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie,” the description of the cookie reads.

Officials say it also won’t hurt your waistline. The gluten-free cookie contains 170 calories, 12 grams of sugar and eight grams of fat for a serving of three cookies.

However, the caramel chocolate chip cookies are only being sold in select markets.