“I feel like you can’t trust anybody,” Police investigating string of credit card cloning cases

NEWCASTLE, Okla. - Newcastle police need your help identifying a person they say may be involved in cloning as many as six credit cards from different victims and stealing thousands of dollars from their accounts.

"It is an emerging criminal activity for this area," said Sgt. Kevin Morrissey, with the Newcastle Police Department.

The detective is wanting to talk with a man in connection with a case the're investigating involving cloned credit and debit cards. In this case, hundreds of dollars were stolen from at least six different people in the area around Noble, Norman, and Newcastle.

"It appears the suspect puts a card into the ATM, so we believe their information was copied or cloned somehow by a scanner or by other means," said Morrissey.

Investigators say most of the activity happened Sunday night at a credit union ATM in Newcastle. Bank officials are currently working with police to try and identify a man driving a dark red or maroon minivan.

"They tried to take over $600, the first two transactions were successful," said Krystal Ross, of Noble.

Krystal Ross is a victim of the credit card cloning. She says her bank had already flagged the withdrawals and closed her account when she contacted them Monday morning.

"I feel like you can't trust anybody and even the department stores where I use my card at, it's just scary," said Ross

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Newcastle police at (405) 387-5255.