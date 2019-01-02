Impairment suspected in Jackson County double fatality wreck; OHP seeking information

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking information in a double fatality wreck that occurred during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on January 1, OHP troopers in Jackson County were called to a single-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Altus.

According to officials, other motorists had stopped at the scene and noticed Jason Lenard, 28, of Lawton, standing next to an overturned Dodge. Lenard was asking for help for his one-month-old baby who was trapped in the Dodge.

However, that’s when Lenard fled the scene on foot as bystanders worked to help the infant. Lenard was found hiding nearby shortly after by Altus police officers.

During the investigation, troopers learned that Angila Lenard, 31, of Altus, was killed and pinned in the wreckage. They also found LJ Lenard, 80, of Altus, dead outside the overturned Dodge.

The baby girl was taken to the hospital with a head injury in Oklahoma City, and a report states she was taken in stable condition.

According to a report, officials are working to determine who was driving the vehicle.

Officials say impairment is suspected in the incident.

OHP is seeking information from anyone who was at the scene of the collision or has information on the pre-trip events of any of the involved parties on New Year’s Eve.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troop M Headquarters at (580) 477-2765.