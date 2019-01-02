Kansas man arrested after allegedly trying to throw contraband over Oklahoma prison fence

TAFT, Okla. – A Kansas man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to throw duffel bags full of contraband over the fence at an Oklahoma prison.

On December 28, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Muskogee County deputies were dispatched to the Jess Dunn Correctional Center after prison officials detained a man.

Officials say the man, later identified as Carl Smith, 27, of Dodge City, Kansas, attempted to throw three large duffel bags over the prison fence.

A search of the bags revealed more than 30 pounds of tobacco, 10 cell phones, 10 phone charges and cables, 10 bottles of vodka, nine lighters and 15 books of rolling paper.

Smith was arrested and transported to the Muskogee County Jail and booked on charges of possession of contraband in a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia.