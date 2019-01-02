More than 115K pounds of unwanted pesticides disposed of thanks to programs in Woodward, Lawton

WOODWARD, Okla. – More than 115,000 pounds of unwanted pesticides were disposed of in two programs, one held in Woodward and the other in Lawton.

The two Unwanted Pesticide Disposal Programs gave pesticide applicators and dealers, homeowners, farmers, ranchers and gardeners the chance to dispose of pesticides, free of charge up to 2,000 pounds, and without the hassle associated with pesticide disposal.

At the Woodward event, held in September 2018, about 80 people brought in 79,000 pounds of product to be disposed, with many of those being old and outdated products. In Lawton, held in October 2018, about 45 people brought in 37,000 pounds of unwanted pesticides, with many of those being homeowner products.

The program, funded by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, was designed to remove unusable pesticides from storage and reduce the potential threat to the public health and environment.

“Protecting our environment and natural resources are of the utmost importance,” said Ryan Williams, ODAFF pesticide certification and training administrator. “Events like these ensure safe and proper disposal of unwanted pesticides preventing them from potentially polluting our environment. Planning has already started for potential dates and locations in 2019.”