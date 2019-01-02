New license plate scanning program incorrectly fining some drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It’s been two months since the launch of a program designed to catch uninsured drivers on the street, but what if you get fined when you already have insurance?

“It is kind of a hassle because I have to find the paperwork,” Heidi Oliver said.

When Oliver opened her mail last week, she wasn’t expecting to find a fine of $174 for not having insurance on a vehicle she sold months ago.

“I knew that this new implementation was coming, but we’ve never not had auto insurance. So, I was never worried about getting something in the mail,” Oliver said.

The new cameras started rolling out last November as part of Oklahoma’s new insurance identification system. Photos are taken of license plates and then used to determine which tags have insurance and which do not.

But some drivers are experiencing issues with the new program.

“The system did properly identify my vehicle. That is my tag. I am the registered owner,” Don Sherry said.

Sherry also received a fine like Oliver’s. He was fined the same amount for not having insurance, even though he says his insurance policy is fully paid.

On Wednesday, the District Attorney’s Council said one issue has already been identified with vehicles covered by commercial insurance policies.

They sent us this statement saying in part, “As with any program involving multiple agencies and an abundance of data, we’ve anticipated there may [be] some issues, especially during the first few months. Thus, we’ve made the process for resolving them as simple as possible, and we welcome the information as it will help us identify problems going forward.”

So far, the cameras have identified at least 2,300 drivers without insurance. But no numbers yet on how many were misidentified.

“I’m just curious how many of the thousands that they said that they caught, how many of them are accurate,” Oliver said.

If you feel you have been incorrectly fined, call 855-474-UVED or visit to the website at www.uved.org.