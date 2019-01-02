Newcastle police investigating credit card cloning cases in Cleveland County

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – Authorities in Newcastle are searching for clues related to a credit card cloning case involving six different victims from the Noble and Norman area.

Officials with the Newcastle Police Department say they are currently trying to identify a person of interest who used cloned credit cards at the Focus Federal Credit Union in Newcastle on Dec. 30.

Investigators say the person of interest was reported to have been driving a maroon or dark red minivan.

If you have any information on the case, call the Newcastle Police Department at (405) 387-5525.