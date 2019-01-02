Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife Conservation asks for input on proposed rule changes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Calling all hunters and fishers – the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is asking for your opinion on some proposed rule changes.

There are 40 total proposed changes. Some of these changes include removing harvest and possession limits on private ponds, changes to legal firearms and archery specifications for deer hunting and changing raccoon season to open year-round.

You can view a full list here.

You can submit your input several ways, including attending two public hearings January 3 at 7 p.m. One will be at the ODWC Headquarters at 1801 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City. The other will be at the Kiamichi Technology Center at 301 Kiamichi Drive in McAlester.

Input can also be submitted online at wildlifedepartment.com through January 4 at 4:30 p.m. They also take mail submissions. Those must be postmarked by January 4 at 4:30 as well.

They should be addressed to:

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation

RE: Public Comment

P.O. Box 53465

OKC, OK 73152