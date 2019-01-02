× Oklahoma state representative to sponsor bill banning conversion therapy

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker says he plans to sponsor a bill that would ban conversion therapy for minors.

According to the American Psychological Association, sexual orientation conversion therapy refers to counseling and psychotherapy to attempt to eliminate individuals’ sexual desires for members of their own sex.

Rep. Jason Dunnington, D-Oklahoma told News 4 he plans to sponsor a bill banning this in Oklahoma. It was drafted by Sage Mauldin, a professor at the University of Oklahoma.

“The practice of trying to change a child’s sexual orientation has a history of negative consequences. Including but not limited to depression, suicide, feeling dehumanized, self loathing, self harm, loss of friends, guilt, and hopelessness,” Rep. Dunnington said. “When discussing a ban on Conversion Therapy for children under the age of 18, it’s important not to get stuck debating the definition of conversion and making sure we are protecting children from unnecessary abuse.”

Conversion therapy has also been referred to as “reparative therapy.”

News 4 spoke with David Pickup, a licensed marriage and family therapist based in Dallas, Texas where he owns a private practice. Over the past 11 years, Pickup said he has treated clients from Oklahoma.

“Reintegrated therapy is the new name for reparative therapy. I’m talking about the trademark term,” he said. “Unless it’s the specific therapy that really does work for individuals with unwanted same sex attractions, then it’s not real therapy.

Pickup said 95 percent of his clients are boys and men primarily between the ages of 15 and 29 and argued this bill could be harmful.

“It doesn’t take into account the many people who deal with unwanted same sex attractions. It takes their rights away,” he said. “Can you even imagine a sexually abuse 10-year-old, 12-year-old who is heterosexual who’s been sexually molested by a pedophile which happens unfortunately…even in Oklahoma also obviously in Texas, pretty much every state…he comes into my office and I say, if my office is in Oklahoma City, and he says look sexual feelings that were produced by this sexual abuser unwanted, this is how this is caused, and according to that law…I can tell him well, yeah, change is possible, but I can’t do it because it’s illegal?”