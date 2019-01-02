OU standout wide receiver Marquise Brown declares for NFL Draft

NORMAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma wide receiver who is still recovering from a leg injury announced that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Less than four days after the Sooners lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl, wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown announced that he has played his final game in an OU uniform.

“This journey has been anything but easy, but through the trials and tribulations, Sooner Nation has accepted me over the past two years and has become one of the most supportive fan bases I have ever been a part of and for that, I say thank you. To Coach Stoops, I want to say thank you for always believing in me and taking a chance on an undersized kid looking to play on the big stage. To Coach Riley, Coach Simmons and the rest of the staff, I want to say thank you for always pushing me to better myself each and every day. I love you guys for that.” “As for my teammates, I couldn’t ask for a better group. I love all of you and wouldn’t trade you guys for anybody in the world. To all of my Pop Warner, high school and JUCO coaches, I want to say thank you for being a part of my journey, but it isn’t over yet. To my family, I want to say thank you for never giving up and always believing in me. With that being said, I would like to acknowledge that I will be forgoing my senior season and declaring for the NFL Draft. The best is yet to come!”

Brown was a standout for the Sooners’ offense this past season.

In 2018, Brown recorded 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. His season was stunted after he suffered a lower leg injury during the Big 12 Championship.

Although he played in the Orange Bowl, Brown did not record a single reception and it was obvious that he was still being affected by the injury.