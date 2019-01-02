Right place, right time: Oklahoma deputy saves man from self-harm during traffic stop

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – Sheriff’s deputies across Oklahoma take their oath to protect and serve seriously, but one Rogers County deputy had no idea that a common traffic stop would end with him saving a life.

“It’s different every day, we are always here trying to help somebody,” said Rogers County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Starkey.

It was near the end of a long shift when the deputy saw a driver who wasn’t wearing his seat belt. Starkey pulled the vehicle over and told the driver that he needed to buckle up.

When he returned to give the driver a warning, the driver was in tears.

“That’s not typical behavior of somebody that just got a warning so after a little bit of investigation, he told me that he doesn’t have a whole lot going for him… and not a whole lot of people care,” Starkey told KJRH.

The driver admitted that he was on his way to harm himself before the deputy intervened.

After getting in touch with the driver’s family, Starkey says he was able to find professional help.