Southern Oaks Wellness Campus closed due to sewer issue

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local county health department’s campus has been forced to close due to an issue with a sewer main.

Officials with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department say they were forced to close the Southern Oaks Wellness Campus and Clinic, located at 6728 S. Hudson, on Wednesday.

“Our maintenance crews have alerted the Oklahoma City Department of Utilities about the issue and our clients are being rescheduled to other OCCHD clinics today,” said Director of Public Health Protection Phil Maytubby.

The Southern Oaks staff is being sent to other clinics until the issue is resolved.

For appointment assistance, call the Northeast Campus at (405) 427-8651.