Strengthening your compassion in 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY - Improving your marriage or relationship may sound like a great goal for 2019, but where do you start?

How about by increasing your compassion? It could be the bridge to keep love alive even if you don't agree on politics, money, or even parenting.

Marriage counselor Gabe Yandell stopped by to answer a few questions about how you can begin on increasing your compassion.

Where do we start in building compassion? It's OK to make mistakes. One of the best things partners can do is remember everyone is flawed and treat their partner with the compassion they would want for themselves. Seeing the glass as "half full" rather than "half empty" is very important. Remember the positive and create more positivity. Too often, it's easy to focus on what is wrong and what we don't like rather than what we do like. When we are problem saturated, we can't see solutions. Really listen. The only thing you make your partner feel is important when you actively listen. Check your emotions for the moment and really focus on your partner's feelings.

