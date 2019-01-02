Three suspects in custody following SE Oklahoma City chase
OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people are in custody after leading police on a chase in southeast Oklahoma City.
Police say it started around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday when they tried to pull a car over near SE 27th and Lindsay.
However, the car took off and a police began a pursuit.
The vehicle spun out near SE 25th and Shields and three people were taken into custody.
Authorities say a firearm was found in the vehicle.
Officials are still investigating the incident and have not released any other details.