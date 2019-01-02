× Two people taken to hospital after hit by EMSA unit in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were taken to the hospital after they were hit by an EMSA unit in southeast Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the area near SE 29th and High just before 4 a.m.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell News 4 two people were riding on a bicycle and pulled out in front of an EMSA ambulance.

The driver slammed on the brakes, but hit the bicycle.

Both people on the bicycle were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities are still investigating.