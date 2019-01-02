× Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to steal $1,400 worth of DVDs

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma woman was taken into custody after she allegedly tried to steal over $1,000 worth of DVDs from Target, telling police that her baby needed “milk and diapers.”

On Dec. 31, police were called to the Target along N. May Ave. after receiving a report of a shoplifter fighting with security.

When officers arrived on the scene, they met a loss prevention officer who took 26-year-old Markia Hishaw into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, the loss prevention officer said that he noticed Hishaw choosing DVDs and placing them in a plastic tub. He says he saw her walk past the registers without paying for any of the items.

Although she resisted, officials say he was able to hold her until officers arrived.

The affidavit states that Hishaw was attempting to steal 57 DVDs worth about $1,400 and two dresses worth $57.

When asked if she wanted to make a statement, Hishaw reportedly said, “Baby needs milk and diapers.”

Hishaw was arrested on a complaint of grand larceny.