6 arrested following search warrant at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say six people have been taken into custody following a search warrant at an Oklahoma City home.

On Jan. 2, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department and bomb squad executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of S.W. 47th St.

While searching the home, investigators say they discovered four rifles, three handguns and 8.2 grams of meth.

As a result, officials arrested six people inside the home on a variety of charges.

36-year-old Johnathan Jones was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, drug paraphernalia and maintaining a place where controlled dangerous substances are kept or sold.

69-year-old John Heimer was arrested on a complaint of maintaining a place where controlled dangerous substances are kept or sold.

40-year-old Chrissy Miller was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia.

46-year-old Annette Phillips was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and drug paraphernalia.

60-year-old Phyllis Crim was arrested on a complaint of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

38-year-old James Eudy II was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and drug paraphernalia.