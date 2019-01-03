6 arrested in SW OKC home for drugs and guns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Six people are in jail after a search warrant leads police to a stash of drugs and guns in a Southwest Oklahoma City home.

Police say they found 4 rifles, 3 handguns and about 8 grams of meth inside the house. Neighbors News4 spoke to say they weren't surprised to hear about the arrests.

“I hear the cops around, yes,” said Arturo Cardenas, a neighbor. “This is the fifth time I think we've seen them around.”

Cardenas owns a business next door to where six people were arrested on firearm and drug related charges.

“Officers knocked on a door to serve a search warrant in the 900 block of SW 47th street,” said Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police. “Inside of the home were six occupants of that home."

John Heimer, Phyllis Crim, Jonathan Jones, Crissy Miller, James Eudy and Annette Phillips all behind bars.

Cardenas says he's found drug related items outside the home and near his business before.

“When we come to work in the morning, like after weekends, we find syringes, sometimes trash, not really that much,” said Cardenas.

It has started to make him worry about his family living nearby.

“If they're dealing with drugs, yes I will be concerned about my kids because I've got two boys and a newborn so I don't know what's going to happen in the future,” said Cardenas.

He hopes others in the neighborhood will keep an eye out for each other and report anything suspicious in the future.

“If you see something that you think is harmful for your community or your neighborhood you have to be willing to call and report that because otherwise sooner or later it is going to catch you,” said Cardenas.

Animal Welfare took custody of six dogs inside of the home. Two other dogs ran away.

At last check, all of the suspects are still in the Oklahoma County Jail, except John Heimer. He has posted bond.