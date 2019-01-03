× Authorities responding to 20 car pileup on Turner Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CO., Okla. – Multiple agencies are responding to a 20 car pileup on the Turner Turnpike near Luther.

The accident occured in the eastbound lanes between Luther and Wellston around 7 p.m. Thursday.

OKCFD, Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office, Luther Fire Department, and Midwest City EMS are all responding.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated.