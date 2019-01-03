Live Look at winter weather from 50 Penn Place
Blue Bell Ice Cream brings back Mardi Gras King Cake flavor

Posted 10:36 am, January 3, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Blue Bell Ice Cream is kicking off the year with a bang by bringing back one of their popular and festive flavors!

For a limited time, and in stores now, you can get the Mardi Gras King Cake.

Blue Bell says it’s a “cinnamon cake flavored ice cream combined with tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles.”