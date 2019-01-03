Blue Bell Ice Cream brings back Mardi Gras King Cake flavor

OKLAHOMA CITY – Blue Bell Ice Cream is kicking off the year with a bang by bringing back one of their popular and festive flavors!
For a limited time, and in stores now, you can get the Mardi Gras King Cake.
Blue Bell says it’s a “cinnamon cake flavored ice cream combined with tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles.”
We’re kicking off 2019 with a party like no other, except maybe a Mardi Gras party! Mardi Gras King Cake is a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream combined w/tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl w/festive candy sprinkles. In stores today, but only for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/IueLVip4RX
— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) January 2, 2019