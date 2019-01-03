× Crews work around the clock amid icy, winter conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Amid icy and winter conditions Thursday, multiple crews monitored snow and ice routes in the metro.

Marc Holland, unit operations supervisor with the City of Oklahoma City, said 26 salt trucks have been on the road for the past 24 hours. Operators worked 12-hour operation shifts.

Holland said temperatures Thursday were warm enough that ice did not stick to street surfaces, but they did treat bridges and overpasses.

Typically, 600 tons of salt are used during 12 hour shifts. Holland said they used less than that on Thursday.

“Conditions haven’t warranted using as much salt. We haven’t had to use it on the street surfaces, just the bridges and overpasses, so we’re a little under 300 tons for a 24 hour period so far,” he explained.

The plan for Thursday evening and Friday morning is to continue 12 hour operations. He said there’s a possibility of two additional salt trucks, which should be more than enough to cover the city’s snow routes.

“There’s always a chance of refreeze. Temperatures from what we’ve seen from the National Weather Service hover around right where they are right now, so we’re hoping that our ground temperatures hold and that won’t be an issue other than our bridges and overpasses,” Holland said.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution on the roads.