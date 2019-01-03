× Drivers battle snow, slick road conditions as winter weather hits metro

OKLAHOMA CITY — Many drivers battled snow and slick road conditions Thursday morning as winter weather pounded the Oklahoma City metro.

Around 5 a.m., winter precipitation starting falling on many parts of OKC.

News 4’s crew near I-40 and Robinson Avenue experienced heavy freezing rain around 6 a.m. When they moved toward Yukon around 8:30 a.m., the rain started turning to snow.

Authorities advise you to stay home during winter weather, if you can.

We spoke with some drivers who had to work Thursday and be out on the roads.

They said they try to drive slowly and be aware of their surroundings to avoid collisions due to slippery roads.