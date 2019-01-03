EMSA sees uptick in carbon monoxide calls, one person transported to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - In addition to the nearly 100 vehicle wrecks, dozens slips and falls, EMSA crews were also responding to a number of other calls for service during the recent winter storm: carbon monoxide poisonings.

According to EMSA officials, crews responded to eight carbon monoxide poisonings; of those, one person was transported to the hospital.

"Usually what we see this time of year is propane heaters, ovens left on and open. We’ve had people inside their garage, with their car running, because they don’t have heat in the house. So we see a little bit of everything," said EMSA Chief of Staff John Graham. "It's just extremely dangerous and not worth the risk."

Officials urge the importance of not using heaters that use gas (like propane or natural gas) inside homes, or confined spaces. Same goes for charcoal grills. Make sure you have a working carbon monoxide detector and reach out to friends, family or local agencies who might be able to provide emergency shelter for you from the cold.

According to the CDC, more than 400 people die in the U.S. from accidental CO poisonings, on top of the roughly 50,000 emergency room visits, each year.