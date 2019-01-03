× Fatal accident in Shawnee under investigation; weather conditions may be a factor

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An investigation is underway in Shawnee following a fatal accident where weather conditions may have played a role.

On Wednesday, just after 7 p.m., officers responded to the area near Benedict St. and Acme Rd. in reference to a fatality accident.

According to police, Norman Hanks, 82, was traveling westbound on Lake Road when he went left of center, striking another vehicle traveling eastbound on Lake Road on the bridge.

Hanks was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was taken to the hospital. The other driver and passenger were also taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

Police say the accident is still under investigation, but that weather conditions may have contributed to the accident.