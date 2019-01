Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New University of Houston coach Dana Holgorsen took a shot at the state of Oklahoma when he was introduced as the new Cougars head coach on Thursday.

The former Oklahoma State offensive coordinator talked about when he was the offensive coordinator at Houston in 2008 and 2009 and how he had a frown on his face when he left, first because he was going to Oklahoma.

Holgorsen was a Cowboys assistant coach for just one season in 2010 before becoming the head coach at West Virginia for eight seasons.