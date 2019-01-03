Free fishing days set for 2019 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The OKC City Council has approved dates throughout the year marked as free fishing days.

All anglers of every age can fish in Lake Hefner, Lake Overholser, Lake Stanley Draper, “Close to Home” fishing waters and elsewhere in Oklahoma City without having to buy a city fishing permit or state fishing license on the free fishing days.

Most free fishing days are on the first Saturday of every month.

Jan. 5

Feb. 2

March 2

April 6

May 4

June 1-2

July 6

Aug. 3

Sept. 7

Oct. 5

Nov. 2

Dec. 7

All anglers are required to follow state and city fishing regulations and catch limits.

