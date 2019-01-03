× Gov. Fallin says goodbye via her “Oklahoma Now” column

OKLAHOMA CITY – “As my term ends, thankful for the opportunity to serve and optimistic about Oklahoma’s future,” reads the headline of Governor Mary Fallin’s goodbye via her column, Oklahoma Now.

Fallin has served Oklahoma for almost 30 years, but as her term as 27th governor of Oklahoma draws to a close, she reflects on her time as a public servant.

“In just a matter of days, Oklahoma will have a new governor and I will once again – after 28 years – be a private citizen. I’ve enjoyed my decades of service as a public servant, as a state legislator, lieutenant governor and a member of Congress, especially the past eight years serving as your governor. The best part certainly is meeting the many wonderful Oklahomans across our state and listening to their concerns. The challenging and rewarding part comes with finding solutions to their concerns and issues.”

Governor-elect Kevin Stitt will be sworn into office on January 14, and Fallin expresses her confidence in the future administration while closing out her column.

“I truly believe the future of our state is bright…The next administration and Legislature will have the resources to address many of the state’s priorities and to ensure core services are adequately funded. I’ll be watching from the sidelines cheering them on to take our state to the next level.

It’s been a great honor to service the people and our state in office, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity.”

